By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Central Government is planning to launch restructured Nikshay portal shortly to adopt Tuberculosis patients and provide them with a nutritional support system.

Also Read | KK's Death: BJP MP Saumitra Khan Writes to Amit Shah Demanding Central Agency Probe in Sudden Demise of Late Singer.

"Restructured Nikshay portal will be launched shortly which will permit public representatives and corporates to adopt TB patients and in the effect of adopted TB patients, adherence to treatment regimen and nutritious food will be looked after by the person or the entity of a company adopting them," official sources told ANI.

The initiative by the government will be launched anytime in the month of June.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Punjab Govt to Restore Curtailed Security Cover of 434 VVIPs.

"Any public-spirited individual, non-governmental or government, both public and private individuals can adopt TB patients to support in elimination of tuberculosis from India by 2025," the sources said.

The sources further informed that it is compulsory for TB patients to enrol themselves after which the patients will be given choice and for that, they have to fill consent form.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during Swasthya Chintan Shivir on Kevadia appealed to everyone to "join the soon to be launched 'TB Patient/Village Adoption' scheme where everyone can adopt TB patients and ensure their well-being, provide nourishment, timely diagnosis and prompt treatment".

"This will contribute immensely to our goal of TB-Free India by 2025", he stated.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)