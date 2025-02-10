Bhuj (Gujarat), Feb 10 (PTI) A court in Kutch district on Monday handed a three-month jail term to retired IPS officer Kuldeep Sharma in a 1984 case of assaulting and wrongfully confining a Congress leader when he was the superintendent of police.

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate BM Prajapati, Bhuj, also sentenced then police inspector GH Vasavada to three-month imprisonment.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each on Sharma and Vasavada.

The court convicted Sharma and Vasavada under section 342 of the Indian Penal Code for wrongfully confining Congress leader Abdul Haji Ibrahim (now deceased) in his office in 1984.

A complaint was filed in the Bhuj court by one Shankar Joshi seeking action against Sharma, Vasavada, and two other accused (who are now deceased) under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

