New Delhi, February 10: The Supreme Court on Monday, for a second time, asked the Telangana Legislative Assembly to specify a "reasonable time" for deciding the disqualification petition against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs (Members of Legislative Assembly) who defected to the Congress (Indian National Congress) party. A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K. Vinod Chandran adjourned the matter to be heard on February 18 after Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for the Telangana Legislative requested for some time. Telangana Legislative Assembly Secretary Issues Notices to BRS Turncoat MLAs.

The Court was hearing a plea filed by BRS party officials urging the Telangana Assembly to swiftly decide on their petition against seven BRS MLAs who defected to Congress, the ruling party in Telangana. Earlier, during the last hearing in the matter, the Court had asked the Telangana Legislative Assembly about what would be a "reasonable time" for the State legislature to decide on the disqualification petition against the defecting MLAs. Karnataka MLA Quits as CM's Advisor, Cites Grants Shortage Due to Guarantees.

When the matter was taken up today, the Court again asked the counsel representing the State assembly as to what would constitute a "reasonable time" in their (Assembly's) perception. Additionally, urging the State assembly to promptly decide upon the issue, the Court emphasised that in a democracy, the rights parties cannot be allowed to be frustrated due to such delays. However, upon request from the Senior lawyer, the Court listed the matter to be heard next on February 18.

