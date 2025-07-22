Chandigarh, Jul 22 (PTI) An 88-year-old retired Punjab police officer has been defying age and following a unique daily routine of picking up garbage he comes across on the roadside in his locality and clearing it.

Former IPS officer Inderjit Singh Sidhu retired as a deputy inspector general (DIG) of police in 1996 from the Punjab Police, the force which he had joined in 1963.

He has been living in Chandigarh after his retirement and currently resides in a housing society in Sector 49 here.

Each morning he gets up around 5 am and offers prayers. He then sets off on his 'mission' in the morning, going around in his locality hunting for even small pieces of trash which he comes across on the roadside, sometimes even in parks.

Another round by Sidhu in the locality is in the evening hours.

He also borrows a cycle cart from sanitary workers when they lie unused. He puts in it all kinds of trash he finds on the roadside, from empty chips packets to plastic bottles and even fallen tree branches. He disposes of the collected trash at designated spots and big dustbins installed on the roadside.

Sidhu says he has been following this routine for the past few years. He recalls that initially some people thought he was mad as he went around picking up trash and garbage.

"I like when things around you are clean. And I have always believed that cleanliness has to come from within, only then will everyone will act responsibly and not throw litter on roads," says Sidhu, who was superintendent of police (SP) in 1986 during peak days of terrorism in Punjab.

"We should not throw litter on the roadside. When I used to go out for a walk, I would see litter thrown on roads and I felt bad about this," he said.

A security guard of a housing society, which lies in the vicinity of the residential society where Sidhu lives, said, "Each morning, we see him picking up even small pieces of paper, empty plastic food packets... At this age, he is so passionate about what he is doing and so much dedication to keep his surroundings clean. We draw huge inspiration from this."

Sidhu's gesture drew widespread praise, with Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra saluting the "quiet warrior of the streets".

In a post on X on Tuesday, Mahindra also shared a short video clip showing Sidhu pushing the cycle cart which is filled with trash, fallen tree branches which the retired police officer collected from the roadside.

Referring to the video clip, Mahindra posted, "This clip, which was shared with me, is about Shri Inder Jit Singh Sidhu of Chandigarh".

"Apparently, every morning at 6 am, in the quiet streets of Chandigarh's Sector 49, this 88-year-old retired police officer begins his day in service. Armed with nothing but a cycle cart and an unwavering sense of duty, he moves slowly and purposefully, picking up rubbish from the roadside.

"He says he wasn't happy with the 'low rank' Chandigarh got in the Swachh Survekshan listing. But instead of complaining, he chooses action," Mahindra mentioned in his post.

Mahindra further says that each piece of trash Sidhu clears is more than just litter removed.

"It's a statement. A quiet, persistent belief in a better world. A belief in living with meaning, regardless of age or recognition.

"In a world often obsessed with youth and speed, his slow but steady footsteps tell us that Purpose doesn't retire. Service doesn't age. A Salute to this quiet warrior of the streets," Mahindra posted on X.

Mahindra's post also gained a lot of traction, with most users heaping praise on Sidhu.

"It was his passion for Punjab and the country. He taught us much without saying a word. Salute to him!," wrote a user.

Another user wrote, "That's a shame on the polluters. Let's not pollute first. He is inspirational to our youth sitting in front of Netflix and cribbing about how hard their life is."

