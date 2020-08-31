Aurangabad, Aug 31 (PTI) Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists staged a protest here on Monday demanding refund of examination fees taken from students in Maharashtra.

They submitted a memorandum to the Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) administration here listing five demands, including 30 per cent reduction in fees for students for the academic year 2020-21 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ABVP activists also raised slogans against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over alleged lathi-charge by police on students who tried to stop the convoy of Shiv Sena minister Abdul Sattar a few days ago in Dhule in north Maharashtra.

They took out a march to the BAMU administrative building and staged the protest inside the university campus. The agitators demanded return of exam fees taken from students since tests have not been conducted in view of COVID-19.

Talking to PTI, Professor Pravin Wakte, pro-VC of BAMU, said, "The university administration met the agitators and heard them. The issues raised by them will be placed before the Management Council at its upcoming meeting."

No offence was registered in connection with the agitation, an official from the Begumpura Police station said.

