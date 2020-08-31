Realme X7 Series smartphones are all set to be launched tomorrow in China. According to the reports, the company might also launch the Realme V3 handset. Realme V3 is expected to be the company's most affordable smartphone. The TENAA listing has three approved devices with model numbers RMX2176, RMX2121 & RMX2200/RMX2201. The first two models belong to Realme X7 series. The last model RMX2200/RMX2201 on the TENAA listing reveals weaker specifications as compared to the other models.

In terms of specifications, Realme V3 is likely to get a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. The smartphone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G chipset mated with up to 8GB of RAM & up to 128GB of internal storage.

#realme is also planning to release the realme V3 5G, probably their cheapest 5G phone yet in China alongside or after the realme X7 & X7 Pro launch. Will be available in 6+64GB, 6+128GB & 8+128GB configurations with Blue and Silver colour options. Thanks @byhimanshu for info! pic.twitter.com/rkzyNE76vN — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 28, 2020

The upcoming device could pack a 4,890mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Coming to the camera department, Realme V3 might feature a triple rear camera setup that could comprise of a 13MP primary lens & other two lenses. Upfront, there could be an 8MP shooter for selfies. Realme V3 is expected to be priced at CNY 1,000 (Rs 10,000) for 8GB & 128GB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).