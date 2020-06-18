India News | Revenue Officer Held Taking Bribe in Himachal's Kangra

Shimla, Jun 18 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Vigilance Bureau arrested a revenue officer while allegedly taking bribe in Kangra district, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Devendra Kumar, is posted as a naib-tehsildar in Kangra's Bhawarna.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Reports 2,141 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

Vigilance's Additional Director General Anurag Garg said the accused was caught while taking a bribe of Rs 3,000 from two people for correcting names in revenue records.

The ADG said the two people—Sunjay Guleria and Pankaj— from Haldra village had complained that the official initially took Rs 1,000 from each of them to correct names in the record.

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2020: In Post-COVID-19 Era, Yoga Key For Preventive Healthcare, Says PM Modi.

He demanded Rs 1,500 more from each of them.

On Guleria's complaint, an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the bureau's Dharamshala police station and a trap was laid, Garg said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)