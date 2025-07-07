Patna, Jul 07 (PTI) CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Monday alleged that the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar would make the voters' list "customised" for the ruling NDA.

Addressing a press conference here, the Left leader said the Election Commission was "not neutral" since its members were picked by a committee, including the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister.

"The leader of the opposition may also be in that committee, but he is outnumbered. As such, the members of the Commission are obligated to the government", alleged Bhattacharya.

He added, "While we are up in arms against this attempt to disenfranchise a large number of voters, parties like BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) are keeping quite and tacitly supporting the exercise, hoping that after the special intensive revision, the electoral rolls will be customised to their requirements".

"We will continue to oppose this move. A reason why we have decided to raise the issue during chakka jam of July 9 when trade unions will be protesting against the new labour code. The special intensive revision is even more dangerous than the four labour codes, which threaten the jobs of people. The exercise in Bihar imperils people's voting rights".

"We, therefore, call upon the people of Bihar to join us on July 9. The voice raised here may also cause the Supreme Court to sit up and take note", added Bhattacharya.

