New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested gangster Anil Dujana and his two associates who were allegedly planning to kill a person in east Delhi's Mandawali area, police said on Thursday.

Police arrested Sunil alias Anil and Sachin Gujjar, both residents of Gautam Budh Nagar in UP, and Rakam Singh, a resident of Chilla village, Mayur Vihar phase-I, they said.

On Wednesday, a tip-off was received that Dujana, who has previously been involved in over 50 cases of murder, extortion, Arms Act etc, was hiding in Mandawali area of east Delhi, police said.

A police team reached the hideout where they found Gujjar waiting in a car and apprehended him.

Upon search, they recovered from him a semi-automatic pistol with six live cartridges loaded in it.

At his instance, police apprehended Dujana and Singh and recovered two semi-automatic pistols with loaded with nine live cartridges, Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Dheeraj Kumar said.

A reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on Dujana's arrest by Noida Police and of Rs 25,000 by Bulandshahr Police.

He is the leader of Dujana gang and operates with 15-20 active gang members, police said.

In 2020, Rahul alias Bhuru, known to Dujana, was killed by members of Sunder Bhatti gang in a property dispute in Mandawali area.

The incident has led to arrest of eight gangsters so far, police said.

Dujana suspected involvement of a businessman of Mandawali area in financing and supporting Rahul's murder.

He visited the area to conduct a reccee and at some point kill him on Wednesday when he was arrested, police said.

