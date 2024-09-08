Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Governor CV Ananda Bose Asks CM Mamata Banerjee to Call Cabinet Meet, Decide on Public Demand for Removing Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal

In the wake of the people's uproar demanding justice for the deceased woman doctor, West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Sunday directed CM Mamata Banerjee to hold an immediate emergency Cabinet meeting and discuss the issue, a Raj Bhavan source said.

Kolkata, September 8: In the wake of the people's uproar demanding justice for the deceased woman doctor, West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Sunday directed CM Mamata Banerjee to hold an immediate emergency Cabinet meeting and discuss the issue, a Raj Bhavan source said. Bose has also stated that the state government should decide on the people's demand to replace Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

    Kolkata, September 8: In the wake of the people's uproar demanding justice for the deceased woman doctor, West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Sunday directed CM Mamata Banerjee to hold an immediate emergency Cabinet meeting and discuss the issue, a Raj Bhavan source said. Bose has also stated that the state government should decide on the people's demand to replace Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta High Court Directs CBI To Look Into Derogatory Social Media Posts Using RG Kar Victim’s Photo.

    "Governor Bose has directed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss people's demand for justice for the deceased woman doctor," the source told PTI. Bose is on record that the government cannot evade responsibility and remain silent on the disturbing developments in the state, he said.

    "According to the governor, the state should function within the Constitution and the rule of law. The ostrich-like attitude will not pay and the state must address the public demand to remove the Police Commissioner of Kolkata," the source said. The body of an on-duty trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered, was found in the seminar room of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, triggering nationwide outrage. Protests were held by common people daily in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal.

    Kolkata, September 8: In the wake of the people's uproar demanding justice for the deceased woman doctor, West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Sunday directed CM Mamata Banerjee to hold an immediate emergency Cabinet meeting and discuss the issue, a Raj Bhavan source said. Bose has also stated that the state government should decide on the people's demand to replace Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta High Court Directs CBI To Look Into Derogatory Social Media Posts Using RG Kar Victim’s Photo.

    "Governor Bose has directed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss people's demand for justice for the deceased woman doctor," the source told PTI. Bose is on record that the government cannot evade responsibility and remain silent on the disturbing developments in the state, he said. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Serious Lapses in Initial Probe Come to CBI’s Notice.

    "According to the governor, the state should function within the Constitution and the rule of law. The ostrich-like attitude will not pay and the state must address the public demand to remove the Police Commissioner of Kolkata," the source said. The body of an on-duty trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered, was found in the seminar room of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, triggering nationwide outrage. Protests were held by common people daily in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal.

