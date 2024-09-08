Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Governor CV Ananda Bose Asks CM Mamata Banerjee to Call Cabinet Meet, Decide on Public Demand for Removing Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal

Kolkata, September 8: In the wake of the people's uproar demanding justice for the deceased woman doctor, West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Sunday directed CM Mamata Banerjee to hold an immediate emergency Cabinet meeting and discuss the issue, a Raj Bhavan source said. Bose has also stated that the state government should decide on the people's demand to replace Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta High Court Directs CBI To Look Into Derogatory Social Media Posts Using RG Kar Victim’s Photo.
"Governor Bose has directed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss people's demand for justice for the deceased woman doctor," the sourc