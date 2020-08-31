Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) Actress Rhea Chakraborty reached the DRDO guest house here on Monday for questioning by the CBI for the fourth consecutive day in the case of death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a police official said.

Chakraborty is accused of abetting the suicide of Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14.

The 28-year-old actress along with her brother Showik Chakraborty arrived at the guest house located at Kalina in Santacruz, where the probe team is stationed, around 11 am in a car which was escorted by a Mumbai Police vehicle, the official said.

Rajput's cook Neeraj Singh also reached the guest house in the morning, he said.

On Sunday, Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team for about nine hours. She was quizzed for nearly seven hours on Saturday and around 10 hours on Friday.

Her brother is being questioned by the CBI since last Thursday.

The actress was earlier questioned by the Mumbai Police in the case. The Enforcement Directorate has also quizzed her in a related money laundering case.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against the actress and others for allegedly abetting his son's suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.

