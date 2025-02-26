Kohima, Feb 26 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday stressed the need for the promotion of traditional laws and the establishment of an apex tribal court for timely delivery of justice.

Rio made the remarks during an address at the ‘Sekrenyi festival-cum-Mini Hornbill' of the Angami Naga tribe in Kisama.

He said the special protection and privileges accorded to Naga traditions and customs should be safeguarded and preserved.

The chief minister said resolving internal disputes among the Nagas through tribal courts would prevent the need to approach the modern judiciary system and be economical, too.

Expressing optimism that upholding customary practices would foster unity and harmony among people, Rio called on tribal bodies to cooperate with the state government in creating an apex court in the state.

Rio said the Nagaland government intends to promote customary laws.

The Nagaland government has already enacted the Village and Tribal Council Act, replacing the erstwhile Act, which will be implemented soon, he said.

The CM also informed that the government is in the process of inaugurating the Konyak Heritage Site in Mon district, coinciding with the forthcoming ‘Aoleang' festival of the Konyak Nagas in April.

The two-day Sekrenyi festival, which began on Tuesday, saw the Angami people dressed in traditional attire and participate in cultural song and dance performances.

