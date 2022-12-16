Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 16 (ANI): Acknowledging that Congress has committed "a lot of mistakes" in the past, Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that his party is presently "adapting to the situation of the country", and the rise of BJP and RSS is in a way helping the Congress to emerge in a new form.

Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is presently in its Rajasthan leg, confided that the day Congress "regains itself", it would become invincible.

Also Read | Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Meenakshi Lekhi Slam Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi.

"The party has to adapt to the changing times. You are looking at the Congress party adapting itself. There have been shortcomings. I am not saying that Congress has never committed mistakes. We have committed a lot of mistakes. Congress is adapting to the situation of the country. The day Congress regains itself, nobody can defeat us. The transition will take some time. Congress party has to understand what it is. It is a journey. The rise of BJP and RSS which have captured all the institutions is very good for the transition and new form of Congress," the Congress leader said while addressing a press conference in which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was sitting beside him.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP is running a "systematic defamation campaign" against him and his party and also accused the media of "willfully" participating in this campaign.

Also Read | OSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 7,540 Teachers Posts at ossc.gov.in; Know Steps To Apply.

"There is a systematic defamation campaign against me personally and the Congress party. This is their biggest strategy. The press has participated willfully in this campaign. The idea that the party is withering away is being preached by the BJP. Congress is an ideological party which is ideologically opposed to the BJP," he said.

Noting that it is a "fantasy" of several people that Congress is "dying and finished", Gandhi stressed that it would "take down" the BJP.

"What we need is the people who are fighting the BJP, who believe in the Congress ideology and who are standing firm against the fascism that is taking place in this country. This idea is that the Congress party is dying and finished, and a lot of people have this fantasy. It won't come true. Mark my words, the Bharatiya Janata Party will be taken down by the Congress party," he said.

When asked about the recent Rajasthan political crisis in the party, he said that there is no confusion within the party.

"There is no confusion within our party. Such things happen sometimes in our party, there is no problem," he said.

Meanwhile, the foot march, which began from Kanyakumari on September 7, marked its 100 days on Friday, during the 12th day of its Rajasthan leg. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)