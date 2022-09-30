Chandigarh, Sep 30 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said rising pollution level has become a major concern for the entire humanity.

He also said some wild animal species are on the verge of extinction, and emphasised on efforts to save them. He said conserving water is the need of the hour.

"Increasing pollution levels have become an issue of major concern for the entire humanity....Considering the environment as a circular economy, plans should be made to save the environment," Khattar said in his speech as the chief guest at the annual conference on the implementation of the 'District Environment Plan' at Panchkula.

"The Environment and Climate Change Department along with other departments will also have to put collaborative efforts into making such plans," he said.

National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also attended the function as a special guest, according to an official statement.

Khattar said a call for green revolution was given when the country was facing the crisis of food grains and today "we have not only become self-sufficient in food grains production but have also started exporting food grains".

The CM said the 'Mera Pani Meri Virasat Yojana' has been implemented in Haryana so that the coming generations get cultivable land.

He said there are about 18,000 ponds in Haryana, out of which 8,000 overflowing ponds are in rural areas. After treating water of such ponds, it can be used for irrigation, and enabling schemes for micro-irrigation are being prepared, he said.

The use of treated wastewater from the pond will be made mandatory for micro-irrigation in the area near the pond, he said, adding a blueprint is being prepared.

Addressing the function, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the Manohar Lal-led government has taken many significant initiatives to protect the environment.

Today, the chief minister's image has become of someone who believes in finding permanent solutions to any problem, said the NGT chairperson, according to the government statement.

"This is the reason that since he has assumed charge, the kind of work done in the environmental protection in the State has never been done before. Never before in the state, the schemes have been formulated at such a faster pace nor it has been implemented at the grassroots level like it is being done in Manohar Lal's tenure," said Justice Goel.

He said the chief minister's vision for formulating plans for waste management and environmental protection is a historic initiative.

Hardly any chief minister had ever thought of taking the initiative for water conservation. The thinking of the Chief Minister for laying separate pipelines for drinking water and treated water for other uses is an example for other states, added Justice Goel. "Solid waste management is also another problem. We have to make a habit of segregating dry and wet waste in our homes. More and more plants will have to be set up to make compost manure from wet waste.

"Both the State and the society will have to work together for environmental protection and this campaign should be given the form of a mass movement," said Justice Goel.

