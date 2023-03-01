Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) A couple jumped to their deaths in a canal with their five children in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Wednesday, police said.

Shankarlal (32) and his wife Badli (30) jumped into the Narmada main canal near Siddheshwar Paldi with their five children, Sanchore police station SHO Niranjan Pratap Singh said.

Also Read | BJP Accounts for More Than Half of Total Income Declared by 8 National Parties in Financial Year 2021-22: ADR.

A police team has started the rescue operation with the help of local divers.

So far, the body of their eight-year-old son has been recovered.

Also Read | Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court Defers Passing Order on Auditor Butchi Babu Gorantla's Bail Plea.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)