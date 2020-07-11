Jaipur, Jul 11 (PTI) People going out of Rajasthan will have to obtain passes from authorities, the state government said in an order on Saturday night as it decided to regulate inter-state movement in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The passes will be issued by district collectors, police commissioners, deputy commissioners, sub-divisional magistrates, deputy superintendents of police and local police stations, the home department order said.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Asymptomatic, Stable, Says Maharashtra Health Minister After Big B Tests COVID-19 Positive: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

In addition, a counter shall be set up by district administrations at airports, railway stations and bus stands to provide on spot passes after verification of identity, it said.

For those travelling outside the state by road, other than scheduled buses, screening and verification of passes and identity will be ensured at check posts, which will be set up at inter-state borders, the order said.

Also Read | BMC Assistant Commissioner Ashok Khairnar Dies of Coronavirus, Third Top Civic Officer in Mumbai to Succumb to Infection.

Those entering the state will also be screened at these check posts, it said.

People travelling by scheduled flights, trains and state roadways buses on July 12, with prior confirmed reservation, will be exempted from requirement of passes, it said.

Personal emergency like death and accident of immediate family members or those rushing for hospitalisation will also be exempted from passes, the order said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)