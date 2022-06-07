Jaipur, Jun 7 (PTI) Two MLAs of the Bharatiya Tribal Party have decided to back the Congress in the Rajya Sabha elections, said a statement here after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with them at an Udaipur hotel.

The ruling Congress in the state has shifted its MLAs to the hotel alleging that the BJP wants to poach its MLAs.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Heatwave Sears Parts of National Capital, Relief Likely on Weekend.

The elections to four seats of the Rajya Sabha from the state are scheduled for June 10. The Congress with its 108 MLAs is set to win two seats but needs support of Independent legislators and those belonging to other parties to win a third seat.

After a meeting with the chief minister, the two legislators of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) decided to support the ruling Congress in the Rajya Sabha polls, the official statement said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes ‘Girlfriend’ After Spiking Her Drink in Bhopal; Arrested.

However, the legislators said they want to stay in a circuit house or any other place than the hotel where other legislators are camping, according to the statement.

The delegation of tribal leaders included MLAs Ramprasad Dindor and Rajkumar Raot besides Kanti Bhai, Manilal Garasiya and Mohanlal Raot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)