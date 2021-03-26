Jaipur, Mar 26 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will now give an ex-gratia amount of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of ration dealers and accredited journalists if they die due to COVID-19 in the state.

The Finance Department issued an order in this regard on Thursday.

The personnel of police, jail and health departments, and other frontline workers were already covered so far.

