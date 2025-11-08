New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Ahead of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, the youth political organisation Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) took a dig at the Mahagathbandhan alliance with a cartoon on Saturday.

In the cartoon, RJD leader and Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav is depicted pointing a gun, demanding the position of Chief Minister in Bihar. This cartoon was accompanied by a caption which alleged that RJD has forced Congress to surrender the CM position.

"RJD has held a gun to Congress' temple and forced them to surrender the CM position," wrote BJYM.

Affirming the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory in the Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated his "katta" jibe at the Mahagathbandhan, declaring, "Nahi chahiye Katta sarkaar, phir ek baar NDA sarkaar."

Addressing a massive rally in Sitamarhi, PM Modi praised the high voter turnout in the first phase of polling, saying it had delivered a "65-volt shock" to those who represented "jungle raj".

"Bihar has done wonders in the first phase of voting. In the first phase, the jungle raj folks have been dealt a 65-volt shock. Everywhere, the discussion is that Bihar's youth have chosen development, have chosen NDA. Bihar's sisters and daughters have also ensured NDA's record victory," said PM Modi.

Hitting out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Prime Minister alleged that the party wants to make small children "rangdaar", which is justified by their election campaign.

"What the RJD people want to do for the children of Bihar is clearly evident in the election campaigns of their leaders. Just listen to the songs of these jungle raj people and their slogans. You will shudder at what they think, what they say. On RJD platforms, innocent children are being made to say that they want to become "rangdar" (criminals)," he said.

The Prime Minister asserted that the children of Bihar would not become "rangdaar" but would instead become engineers, doctors, advocates, or judges in the court.

Following the conclusion of his rally in Sitamarhi, the Prime Minister will head to Bettiah to attend another election event. The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history.

The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14. (ANI)

