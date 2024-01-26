Patna (Bihar) [India], January 26 (ANI): Speculations are rife that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will possibly cross over to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) again, an alliance he left in 2022 to join hands with the Opposition and form 'Mahagathbandhan'.

Several NDA leaders including former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi have indicated an alliance breakdown between JD(U)-RJD.

Also Read | Delhi: Two Women Given 'Triple Talaq' Outside Tis Hazari Courtrooms, FIRs Lodged.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the ruling Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government will not last for long.

The HAM president said that by seeing the statements of his former ally and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he had sensed earlier that there would be a change in the state.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 3.25 Lakh Devotees Offer Prayers at Ayodhya's Ram Temple on Republic Day (Watch Video).

"Recently I had said that there would be a change in Bihar after January 20 and the basis of this was Nitish Kumar's statement. He has said many things against RJD...On this basis, we said that the alliance would not work. Their alliance will not last for long. Nitish Kumar's dream of becoming PM has been shattered... Therefore, after breaking the alliance, he may contest the Lok Sabha elections independently or join the other alliance," Manjhi said.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said that the door can be opened if needed, indicating a possible revival of ties between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar -led JDU and his former ally, the BJP.

"We are keeping an eye on all the developments and if needed an appropriate decision will be taken. No door is permanently closed in politics and the door can be opened if needed..." Sushil Modi said.

Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) president Upendra Kushwaha on Friday said that there are enough indications that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is worried and disturbed in Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and JDU chief might be thinking about exiting the bloc.

"How can I tell what will happen in Bihar, I am not a future teller. But indications are coming out that there is JDU versus RJD going on. And there are indications that Nitish Kumar is worried and disturbed in Mahagathbandhan and wants to exit the alliance," Upendra Kushwaha told ANI

MLA Gopal Mandal of the leading party JD(U) in the grand alliance alleged that Nitish Kumar was not being 'respected' in the 'Mahagathbandhan'.

"Wherever our national president (Nitish Kumar) goes, we will follow him. People can do anything to save their existence. His existence was at the stake. He was not respected; he was being abused," Mandal said.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said that there is definitely some stir in the state adding that it is a matter of time before the situation gets clear on whether Nitish Kumar led-JDU will realign with BJP-led-NDA.

"LJP (Ram Vilas) is keeping a close eye on the current situation. There are a lot of possibilities. Not right to answer anything on a hypothetical basis. So need to wait and let the situation become clear. Afterwards, we can tell our stand," Chirag Paswan told ANI.

When asked about the BJP leader's Gyanendra Singh remarks that "change is certain" and "PM Modi likes Nitish Kumar", Chirag Paswan said," I don't know if it is their' (BJP) official line. All I want to say is irrespective of that in the current situation NDA is very strong. Even today, NDA can win all 40 seats in Bihar. I don't know whether Nitish Kumar will rejoin NDA or not."

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has accused the BJP of creating differences in Mahagathbandhan over seat sharing.

"I had a word with Minister Vivek Kumar Choudhary around 11 am and he said there is no issue...you can't blame one person regarding seat sharing, did seat sharing happen in NDA? No, the BJP wants to create differences in Mahagathbandhan over seat sharing. BJP has gone crazy...they want to win the Lok Sabha elections anyhow..." Mahboob Alam said.

However, in a curt response to media queries, RJD MP Manoj Jha said the Bihar chief minister must "clear the confusion" by evening.

Manoj Jha also said the RJD is willing to continue the alliance and that it never played such games.

"We can only request Nitish Kumar to clear the confusion by evening. This confusion about the alliance, which is affecting the normal lives of people... from our side it is very clear. So this confusion emanating from media reports is also confusing us. You will not see any comments from our side. So I will request, he clears the confusion and 'idhar-udhar'. The chief minister will also be watching media reports. RJD never did this khela (game)," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party Chief and ally of the INDIA bloc on Friday said that there is "no sign" of Nitish Kumar, a key figure in the opposition alliance returning to the NDA.

"There is no such sign. We hope that Nitish Kumar will not go to NDA. He will strengthen the INDIA alliance," Yadav said.

RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari said on Friday that it 'surprises' him how one's conscience allows one to go back to the place where one was reportedly 'insulted'.

"We have seen what kind of language was used by the Bihar BJP chief for Nitish Kumar in the past. It surprises me how one's conscience allows one to go back there," Tiwari said.

"Nothing is clear as yet. Let us wait for the details on why he (Nitish Kumar) went to the Raj Bhavan," the RJD veteran added. "I have sought time from the Chief Minister for today. He even said that he would call me," he said.

Amid the report, the BJP has called its state executive meeting tomorrow and the day after, the sources said.

The meeting is likely to be held on January 27 and 28.

With the development taking place in the Media, the unity of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) appeared in jeopardy.

Nitish Kumar, after parting ways with the BJP in 2022, took on the initiative of uniting all opposition forces to jointly take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party in the national election.

He hosted the first meeting of opposition parties in Patna, and it was widely believed that he would eventually be the coalition's Convenor.

It all started when Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD President Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya took a swipe at RJD's ruling ally, JDU, on X posting that while the 'socialist party' (JDU) styles itself as progressive, its ideology shifts with the changing wind patterns, a statement which triggered cracks within the ruling alliance.

If Nitish crosses over, this would be the fourth time he would be switching sides.

In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP's 78; the JD(U)'s 45' the Congress's 19, the CPI (M-L)'s 12, two each of the CPI(M) and CPI, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s four seats, and the AIMIM's one, plus one Independent legislator. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)