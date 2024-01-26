New Delhi, January 26: Two cases of 'triple talaq' inside the premises and outside the Tis Hazari court rooms have been reported, police said on Friday. A police official further said that on Wednesday, two separate cases of triple talaq were registered at the Subzi Mandi Police Station, invoking the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

In the first case, the complainant, Dr. T, a 27-year-old resident of Batla House alleged that on July 11, 2023, while attending court proceedings related to Maintenance and the Domestic Violence Act with her sister at Tis Hazari Court, her husband pronounced triple talaq outside the courtroom. 'Talaq, Talaq, Talaq': Woman Abused, Assaulted, Given Triple Talaq on Phone by Husband After 7 Months of Wedding in Mumbai.

Despite holding a Ph.D. in chemistry, Dr. T had not filed a divorce case against her husband. "After a thorough investigation, the case has been registered," Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Manoj Kumar Meena said. The other case was of a 24-year-old complainant, a resident of Shradhanand Marg here, who got married on February 18, 2021, in Mumbai.

"Due to alleged harassment by her in-laws, she left her matrimonial house and returned to her parents' house in Delhi. She had previously lodged cases under sections 498A and 406 of the IPC, at PS Kamla Market, and filed a petition in court for maintenance and under the Domestic Violence Act," said the DCP. Rajasthan: 26-Year-Old Woman Forced Out of House After Husband Gives Her Triple Talaq in Ajmer, Probe On.

On July 12, 2023, while attending court proceedings related to Maintenance and the Domestic Violence Act with her family at Tis Hazari court, she claimed that her husband, Naeem Mohammad Ansari, pronounced triple talaq outside the courtroom.

"Similar to the first case, no divorce case had been filed by the complainant. After a detailed inquiry, the case has been officially registered," the DCP added.

