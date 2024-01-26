Uttar Pradesh: 3.25 Lakh Devotees Offer Prayers at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple on Republic Day (Watch Video)

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, once again on Friday, Principal Secretary (Home), Sanjay Prasad and DG Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, reached Ayodhya and took stock of the arrangements.

Jan 26, 2024
Ayodhya, January 26: About 3.25 lakh devotees offered prayers at Ayodhya's Ram Temple on Friday. "Amidst the holiday situation on Republic Day, about 3.25 lakh devotees gathered in Ayodhya, queued up, waited for their turn and then easily got the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla," the release said.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, once again on Friday, Principal Secretary (Home), Sanjay Prasad and DG Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, reached Ayodhya and took stock of the arrangements. Both the senior officers returned to Lucknow late in the evening and informed the Chief Minister about the general conditions in Ayodhya. Ayodhya: Ram Temple Extends Darshan Time Till 10 PM for Devotees To Deal With Rush.

Both the senior officers who reached Ayodhya visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex along with the Inspector General of Police, Divisional Commissioner, District Officer, Senior Superintendent of Police etc. Also interacted with the devotees and made necessary arrangements to ensure easy darshan. Ram Mandir Inaugurated: Devotees Take Darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on First Day Post Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

Earlier on Friday morning also the temple premises were inspected by senior officials of the local administration. In view of the huge crowd of devotees, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has released the time list of Aarti and Darshan. According to Sharad Sharma, media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Mangala Aarti of Shri Ram Lala will be at 4:30 in the morning and Shringaar Aarti (Utthaan Aarti) will be at 6:30 in the morning.

After this, the devotees will be given darshan from seven o'clock. After this, Bhog Aarti will be held at 12 noon, Evening Aarti at 7:30 pm and Bhog Aarti at 9 pm and Shayan Aarti at 10 pm. The doors of the temple will remain closed for general visitors during the morning Mangala Aarti, a statement said.

