Patna, Feb 18 (PTI) RJD MLA Sudhaker Singh, whose insolence had cost him his cabinet berth, on Saturday shot off an angry letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleging that the veteran leader had "lost trust of the people".

The legislator, on whom the party had recently slapped a show cause notice but stopped short of disciplinary action, shared his letter, running into three pages, on social media.

The first-term MLA appeared to have taken to heart the CM's assertion the day before that his outbursts over farmers' woes in Bihar betrayed ignorance of the government's achievements in agriculture, a portfolio he had held for barely a couple of months.

Singh, whose father Jagadanand Singh is the RJD's state president and a confidant of party supremo Lalu Prasad, signed off, tauntingly, as an "MLA with zero knowledge".

In his lengthy note, Singh sought to rubbish the longest-serving CM's claims of agricultural growth, adding: "you seem to have developed a fondness for living in delusions. It may not affect your health but it is bad for the people".

Singh, who was asked to resign as minister by Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, son and heir apparent of Lalu Prasad, after he repeatedly attacked the government, twisted the knife in the penultimate para of his letter.

"I agree with just one averment of yours that the people are supreme (Janata maalik hai)", said Singh, referring to a stock-in-trade phrase used by the veteran JD(U) leader.

"Do choose any constituency that suits you in the next elections. The people will show you that they, indeed, are supreme and you have lost their trust," added the MLA.

JD(U) chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar came out with an angry video message as a riposte, which he shared on Twitter tagging the RJD MLA, his party, his father besides the Deputy CM.

Referring to a case pending against a rice mill owned by Sudhaker Singh, which the BJP had flagged to oppose the RJD MLA's induction into the state cabinet, Neeraj Kumar said, "You have been an accused in a case of 420 (cheating). The way you reeled out statistics to buttress your misleading points shows that you have become a 420 in your mind as well".

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand said, "In 2021, when we were alliance partners of JD(U), our MLC Tunnaji Pandey was suspended for speaking against Nitish ji. But today, the RJD is allowing Sudhaker Singh to have his way, busy as it is ensuring that Tejashwi Yadav occupies the top post as soon as possible. The CM is looking helpless".

