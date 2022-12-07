New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The Indian Railways has achieved the yearly milestone in freight transportation by crossing the 1,000 million tons (MT) mark in this fiscal, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Till date, the railways has loaded 1,002 MT of freight in the current fiscal.

Earlier, this milestone was achieved on December 24, 2021, and as on December 6, 2021, the railways had achieved a freight loading of 926.4 MT. During this financial year, the national transporter has registered an incremental loading of 76.3 MT with growth rate of 8.25 per cent.

"In revenue terms, the railways freight revenues stood close to Rs 1,08,593 crore in the current year vis-a-vis Rs 93,532 crore during last year till December 6, thus showing an improvement of 16.10 per cent," the statement said.

Coal, the biggest commodity (48 per cent) the railways transports, contributed 485 MT in this 1,000 MT milestone as against 425 MT during the last financial year, thus showing a 14.25 per cent improvement, it said.

Coal is also the biggest contributor to incremental volumes with 60 MT of incremental traffic in the period, the statement said.

The second biggest contributor to incremental volumes this year has been the 'balance other goods segment' -- a basket of commodities such as stone, ash, bauxite, metals, automobiles, gypsum salt and salt.

This segment has shown a 10 per cent improvement -- 83 MT in the current financial year as compared 75 MT in the last financial year -- in loading resulting in 19 per cent increase in revenue, the statement said.

The third biggest contributor to this growth has been the cement and clinker group. It showed eight per cent improvement in volume -- 94.7 MT in the current financial year as compared to 87.7 MT in the last financial year -- followed by fertilisers that registered a growth of 13.9 per cent with incremental volumes of 4.7 MT.

"Following the mantra of 'Hungry For Cargo', the railways has made sustained efforts to improve ease of doing business as well as improve service delivery at competitive prices which has resulted in new traffic coming to the railways from both conventional and non conventional commodity streams," the statement said.

