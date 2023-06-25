Bhadohi (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) A sub-inspector posted at the Aurai police station here was killed when his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Varanasi, a police official said on Sunday.

The 55-year-old sub-inspector Sushil Tripathi was in Varanasi in connection with a probe when the accident took place on Saturday, Circle officer of Aurai, Umeshwar Pratap Singh, said

Tripathi succumbed to injuries at a trauma centre in Varanasi.

The body of the deceased was sent to his native place in Chandauli district after postmortem.

