New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hitting a woman during a brawl in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Friday night, they said.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Ultra, OnePlus 10 Likely To Debut Soon: Report.

The woman in her complaint said she had taken a cab on Friday night from Hauz Khas to Surya hotel in New Friends Colony area. When her cab reached Okhla Mandi road the cab driver stopped the car as due to traffic.

Suddenly, a man, wearing black shirt, started abusing the cab driver, she said.

Also Read | Gold Price Today: 10 Grams of 24-Carat Price Declines by Rs 134 to Rs 50,601, Silver Declines Rs 169 to Rs 62,787 Per Kg.

“When I asked that man not to abuse the poor fellow, that guy told me to mind my business. Then, he abused me and used some bad words for me. I stepped out of the cab and slapped him when he abused me again. The man slapped me back several times and ran away from the spot.

“Later, his friend, who was in a Baleno car, came there and he also abused me. When I caught him by his collar and pushed him, he slapped me. I tried to stop him but the man sped away and I somehow managed to save myself,” the woman claimed.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

He said a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered on the complaint of the victim at Amar Colony Police Station.

One of the accused, Udayvir Singh, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, was arrested on the same day and his Baleno car was seized, the officer said.

Further investigation is being carried out and a hunt is on to nab the other accused, identified as Bittoo, police said.

The woman, who claimed she was suffering from bipolar disorder, said that after the incident she went to Kalkaji Police Station, where she was misbehaved with by the police.

She said she was informed the next day that the incident had taken place in the jurisdiction of Amar Colony Police Station and the case will be registered there.

Police refused the allegations that any police personnel misbehaved with the woman.

The officer said that three personnel from Kalkaji Police Station, including a sub-inspector, have been sent to the district line for late proceedings.

The statement of the woman was recorded next day, not at the time when she was in the police station at night, he said.

A video of the incident too was circulated on social media.

In the video, a woman is seen trying to stop a man who is inside a car. The man speeds away and the woman falls on the road.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)