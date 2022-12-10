Chandigarh, Dec 10 (PTI) A rocket launcher-type weapon was fired at a police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, official sources said on Saturday.

Some unidentified people fired the projectile at the Sarhali police station located on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway at around 1 am in the border district, they said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Eight-Year-Old Boy Tanmay Sahu Who Fell Into 55-Foot-Deep Borewell in Betul Dies After Being Pulled Out (Watch Video).

The door glass of the police station was found to be broken. Senior police officials have reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Earlier in May, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the Punjab Police's Intelligence headquarters located in Mohali.

Also Read | Cyclone Mandous Completes Landfall Off Mamallapuram, Likely to Weaken Into Depression, Says IMD.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)