Agartala, Mar 17 (PTI) Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Monday said that rooftop solar plants have been constructed in 12,500 households across the state so far under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The scheme was launched in February last year for the construction of rooftop solar plants at an investment of Rs 75,000 crore to provide solar power to around 1 crore households across the country.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana To Discontinue? Ajit Pawar Drops Big Update on Cash Scheme for Women in Maharashtra.

"As many as 12,500 households in the state have installed rooftop solar power plants in accordance with their energy requirements and are producing energy on their own," Nath told reporters here.

Under the scheme, if a Rs 1.5-lakh plant is purchased from the empanelled vendors, a subsidy of Rs 66,000 will be credited to the bank account of the beneficiary within one month, he said.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Indefinite Curfew Clamped in Churachandpur District As Tension Prevails After Assault on Hmar Tribal Leader.

Narrating his own experiences with solar power production, he said, "I used to pay Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per month as power bill. This month, however, my bill has come to zero. In fact, I am entitled to receive Rs 7,000 from the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) as it used power produced in my solar grid."

The TSECL has been organising special camps across the northeastern state urging people to take advantage of the scheme.

Nath said people who pay a good amount as monthly energy bills are encouraged to take benefits of the scheme.

"The officials concerned have been asked to identify consumers who pay more than Rs 800 per month as power bills. During summer, energy bills will surely increase further. To reduce the energy bills, we are encouraging consumers to avail of the scheme and adopt clean energy use," he said.

The northeastern state has set a target of setting up solar grids in 50,000 households through the scheme, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)