New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Ola Electric Mobility Ltd on Saturday said its vehicle registration service provider Rosmerta Digital Services Ltd has sought the initiation of insolvency proceedings against its wholly owned arm Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, "A petition has been filed under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) by M/s. Rosmerta Digital Services Ltd, an operational creditor of Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd."

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: 7-Year-Old Girl Raped by Man From Her Neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh, Efforts On To Nab Accused.

The petition has been submitted before the National Company Law Tribunal's Bengaluru Bench, alleging default in payment towards the services rendered by the operational creditor and seeking initiation of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd, it added.

The company has sought appropriate legal advice and it strongly disputes the claims made, Ola Electric Mobility said, adding it would "take all necessary and appropriate steps to protect its interests and object to the allegations in the aforesaid matter".

Also Read | Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress' Stepfather DGP Ramachandra Rao Sent on Compulsory Leave by Karnataka Government.

Last month, the company stated that it was renegotiating the terms of the agreement with its agencies -- Rosmerta Digital Services Pvt Ltd and Shimnit India Pvt Ltd -- to reduce costs and enhance registration process efficiencies.

Last Wednesday, the company said its vehicle registration process transformation is in its final stages and its daily registrations have improved significantly, increasing to over 800 per day and crossing the average daily sales for January 2025 and February 2025.

The insolvency proceedings come at a time when Ola Electric Mobility is cutting around 1,000 jobs across different functions as part of a restructuring exercise to reduce losses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)