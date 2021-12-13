Varanasi, December 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Varanasi received a rousing welcome from the people in his Lok Sabha constituency as they showered flower petals and chanted slogans of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Har Har Mahadev'.

While the locals were welcoming the Prime Minister, he asked his security personnel to step aside and accepted a 'pagdi' (turban) and a scarf from a man.

He is on a two-day visit to the city to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project. When PM Modi's car was making its way through a lane lined with people who were raising slogans and greeting him with flowers.

A bystander tried to offer PM Modi a pagdi and a scarf but the SPG personnel stopped him. After PM Modi intervened and opened the door of his vehicle the bystander was allowed pass on the gifts. The man presented the scarf and turban to PM Modi.

On his arrival in the city, the Prime Minister offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav Temple. He will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham at around 1:20 pm and will witness the Ganga Aarti later in the evening today.

During the two-day visit, Prime Minister will also participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy Chief Ministers from Bihar and Nagaland.

The conclave will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of furthering team India's spirit.

