Shimla, Apr 10 (PTI) The Dalai Lama on Monday apologised to a boy, his family and friends for the "hurt his words may have caused" after a video clip purportedly showing the Tibetan spiritual head asking him to "suck" his tongue sparked a row.

In the two-minute-five-second video, the Dalai Lama also asked the child "to look at those good human beings who create peace, and happiness and not follow those who kill other people".

A senior official said since the Dalai Lama has diplomatic immunity, the government is examining what can be done in the matter.

In an official statement, the Tibetan spiritual head's office said, "A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused."

"His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident," it said.

However, the Tibetan spiritual leader's gesture was criticised by some child rights activists who said such actions cannot be "playful".

Bharati Ali, co-founder of HAQ Centre for Child Rights, told PTI, "We teach our children safe and unsafe touch and such actions send mixed signals and are confusing. Influential leaders like the Dalai Lama should contribute to building a safe environment and disrupting them by these actions."

Such actions cannot be considered to be "playful", she said.

Child rights activist Enakshi Ganguly said the viral video of the Dalai Lama kissing a young boy is worrying to say the least, but equally concerning are the videos which clearly identify the child, stigmatising and violating him.

