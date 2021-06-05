Bihdia (Assam) [India], June 5 (ANI): A carcass of a male Royal Bengal Tiger was discovered near Sidha Kathoni area of Kaziranga National Park, officials informed on Saturday.

The carcass was found by the joint patrolling staff of Bihdia Anti-poaching Camp (APC) and Naramora APC, the Kaziranga National Park Authority informed.

The age of the tiger is estimated to be about 4 years.

The authorities performed a post-mortem on the carcass, and infighting was found to be the cause of death.

The carcass has been disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines. (ANI)

