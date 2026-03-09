Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) busted a narcotics smuggling syndicate and seized 43 kgs of narcotics worth Rs12.82 lakhs in two separate operations at Nagpur and Kalaburagi.

The operations, conducted on February 6 and 3, respectively, demonstrate the RPF's commitment to eradicating drug trafficking through India's rail network.

The Nagpur RPF team, in an operation on February 6, busted a drug smuggling operation and seized narcotics worth Rs 3.72 lakhs, leading to the apprehension of a suspect (Shahid Khan) attempting to transport narcotics to Gwalior.

The team, comprising an Inspector, Assistant Sub-Inspector and 2 RPF Personnel, during its surveillance duty at Nagpur station on February 6, on suspicion, zeroed in on a person carrying two bags.

Checking of the bags after following the proper procedure, in the presence of a witness, revealed 9 packets of ganja weighing 24.80 kgs with an estimated value of Rs 3.72 lakhs.

On interrogation, the accused named Shahid Khan, a resident of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, confessed to carrying the narcotic packets to be delivered to Gwalior. The accused has been taken into custody and has been handed over to the Government Railway Police, Nagpur, along with the contraband for further action.

The Kalaburagi seizure was a successful joint operation between the RPF and the Government Railway Police (GRP) aboard the Konark Express on February 3 and seized narcotics worth Rs 9.10 lakhs.

The RPF and GRP teams, acting on information, conducted a joint operation of checking Train no 11020 Konark Express at Kalaburagi station on February 3. The team found an unclaimed bag under berth no 41 in Coach B-1.

Checking of the bag following proper procedure in the presence of a witness revealed 18 bundles of ganja weighing 18.20 kgs with an estimated value of Rs 9.10 lakhs. The seized material was sealed as per procedure, and a case against an unknown person has been registered at the Wadi Police Station.

This operation showcases the exemplary coordination between RPF and GRP and their unwavering commitment to eradicating drug trafficking through India's rail network

Passengers are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to railway authorities or dial 139 for assistance. (ANI)

