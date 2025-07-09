Bhadohi (UP), July 8 (PTI) Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district have unearthed a major GST fraud involving fake documents and tax evasion of more than Rs 17 crore.

Police said on Tuesday that the accused, Jogendra Singh, allegedly used forged documents to obtain a GST registration and conducted transactions worth nearly Rs 1 billion across 10 states.

According to Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik, Singh registered a firm under the name "M/s Jogendra Enterprises" in Khamariya in the Aurai area on December 22, 2024.

Using this registration, the firm issued invoices totalling Rs 96.53 crore to 10 traders. However, it failed to pay GST dues amounting to Rs 17.57 crore.

Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Tax, Manoj Kumar Agrawal, lodged an FIR after a field inspection revealed no physical existence of the firm.

The location listed in the registration showed no such business activity, and the electricity bill was found to be in a woman's name. The PAN card used for registration was also found to be forged.

Following the discovery, the GST number and registration of the firm were cancelled on July 2, Manglik said.

The FIR has been registered at the Aurai police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

