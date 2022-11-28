Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) Three unidentified men robbed a public sector bank branch of Rs 18 lakh in Punjab's Patiala on Monday, police said.

The incident took place around 3.45 pm at the branch in Ghanaur, the police said.

They looted the money at gunpoint before escaping on the motorcycle of a bank customer, a police official said.

A case was registered and teams dispatched to trace the robbers, the police said.

