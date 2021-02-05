New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The Centre's Commission For Air Quality Management has conducted surprise checks at more than 5,660 construction and demolition sites in the National Capital Region and imposed a fine of Rs 2.56 crore on agencies not following guidelines for dust pollution control.

Noting the contribution to the construction and demolition sector to the poor air quality in the NCR, the commission vigorously continued with the drives and inspections through the Central Pollution Control Board, the state pollution control boards of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, a statement said on Friday.

Between December 21 and January 3, a total of 659 teams conducted surprise checks at more than 5,660 construction and demolition sites, it said.

"An environmental compensation of Rs. 2.56 crore was levied on the defaulting agencies despite orders of stoppage of work at 87 sites," it said.

The teams also conducted inspections for compliance with respect to transportation of construction and demolition material.

"Environment compensation of Rs. 1.67 crore was levied on 1,173 vehicles found not complying with guidelines related to transportation of C&D materials," the pollution watchdog said. PTI

