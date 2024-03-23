Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) Authorities have seized Rs 23 crore cash, 17 lakh litre liquor, and 699 kg drugs from different parts of Maharashtra since March 1, state Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, the CEO also said preventive action has been taken against 13,141 persons so far.

Also Read | BSEB 12th Result 2024: Over 87% Students Pass Class 12 Board Exam in Bihar.

As per the poll schedule for the 2024 general elections, Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to Lok Sabha, is scheduled to vote in five phases from April 19 to May 20.

"The highest number of cash seizures at Rs 3.6 crore was in Mumbai suburban district," Chockalingam said.

Also Read | Pakistan Sponsoring Terrorism at 'Industry Level', India 'Will Not Skirt' This Problem Anymore, Says EAM S Jaishankar (Watch Video).

Maharashtra has 9.2 crore registered voters and 1,84,841 new voters have been added to the list between March 17 and 22, he added.

He said 10 nominations have been filed so far for the first phase of polling since March 20 including one nomination in Ramtek, five in Nagpur, two in Bhandara-Gondiya, and two in Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency.

No nomination has been received in Chandrapur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)