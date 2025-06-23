Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 23 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday that the state has already started adopting artificial intelligence (AI) in every sector and informed that 30 new schools will be set up with an expenditure of Rs 264 crore.

While addressing a felicitation programme for secondary and HS passed students under Ramnagar Mandal, CM Saha said that during examinations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts Pariksha Pe Charcha, where he emphasises how to remain stress-free during exams.

"The way he gives direction and speaks -- following the same approach, we also interact with students and share insights with them. As a result, we have seen a significant reduction in stress levels. I don't think such initiatives are happening anywhere else in the world. Even through the Mann Ki Baat programme, he connects with people. The work of PM Modi will be scripted in golden letters in history, and someday, research will also be conducted on it," he said.

CM Saha, who is also the education minister, said that AI has already been introduced to the state in this digital era.

"Students have to depend on themselves and keep learning. Through yoga, one can understand oneself. Especially if students practise yoga, it will be highly beneficial. We must engage in exercise so that our minds remain sharp. When PM Modi came, he began reviving ancient practices that were once well-known in India. I have seen many medical students working in the health sector doing exceptionally well, even attending the OT using AI. Earlier, we relied solely on textbooks, but now smart classes are available. The youth of our state are brilliant and should not leave the country. As PM Modi says -- those who have knowledge will run the country, and there is no limit to knowledge," he said.

He added that the Education Department has taken several steps, including the introduction of the NCERT curriculum, Super 30, and others. Bicycles have also been distributed to girl students. Around 44 schools have received new buildings.

"In the 2024-25 financial year, infrastructure development in around 350 schools will be carried out with an expenditure of Rs 80 crore. In 2025-26, another 30 new schools will be set up, and Rs 264 crore will be spent", he added. (ANI)

