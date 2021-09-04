Jammu, Sept 4 (PTI) An amount of Rs 29.5 lakh was recovered from the house of an alleged drug peddler in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Raids were conducted at various locations in Nowshera in connection with a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act, a police official said.

He said Rs 29.5 lakh were seized from the house of Sikandar in Saryia-Bhawani village in Nowshera area in a joint raid by district police, Rajouri and Punjab police.

Further investigation is underway, the official said.

