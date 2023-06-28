Chandigarh, Jun 28 (PTI) Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Wednesday said the department has transferred Rs 3.23 crore of cotton seed subsidy into the bank accounts of 17,673 farmers.

Khuddian said fulfilling the promise of providing a 33 per cent subsidy on cotton seeds certified by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the agriculture department has transferred funds to bank accounts of farmers.

"The amount has been released under the first phase and the remaining will be transferred to eligible farmers in the coming days," the minister said in a statement here.

The high-yielding cotton seeds were made available at cheaper rates to encourage farmers to wean away from the water-guzzling paddy crop, the minister said, adding, measures are also being taken to check the attack of whitefly and pink bollworms.

The concerned officials have been directed to conduct field inspections frequently and sensitise farmers about taking concrete steps for the prevention of this disease, he said.

