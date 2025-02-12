Kolkata, Feb 12 (PTI) West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Wednesday presented the state budget for 2025-26, pegged at Rs 3.89 lakh crore, with a significant focus on social welfare, rural growth and infrastructure.

The government has unveiled a series of infrastructure and agricultural development projects in its budget, allocating significant funds for rural connectivity, river erosion control, and agrarian support initiatives.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Minor Pregnant Lover's Uncle, Injures Her Father and Cousin After Failed Abduction Attempt in Rampur; Accused Arrested.

In a key announcement, Bhattacharya announced that the state government would increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) by four per cent from April 1, 2025.

This would bring the total DA to 18 per cent for the state employees, providing much-needed relief to them, amid rising inflation.

Also Read | New Indian Consulate in Marseille Inaugurated, PM Narendra Modi Terms It Beginning of New Chapter in India-France Tries (See Pics).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)