Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 8 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda on Thursday held a meeting with party leaders in Kolkata.

Nadda is on a two-day visit to West Bengal to participate in several meetings and accelerate the party's preparations for the forthcoming assembly polls in the TMC-ruled state.

Also Read | What Is the Net Worth of Anil Agarwal? Vedanta Chairman Renews Promise To Give Back 75% of His Wealth After Son's Death.

Earlier, BJP MLA and West Bengal Assembly's Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari welcomed JP Nadda after his arrival in Kolkata, saying that Nadda's guidance continues to inspire the party's efforts to work towards a stronger and more prosperous West Bengal under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

https://x.com/SuvenduWB/status/2009157214792192113?s=20

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya Plus KN-605 Lottery Result of 08.01.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

In a post on X, Adhikari wrote, "It's an absolute honour to Welcome our Respected@BJP4IndiaNational President and Hon'ble Union Health Minister; Shri@JPNaddaJi, at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata today. His guidance and vision continue to inspire us in our mission to build a stronger, more prosperous West Bengal under the dynamic leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji."

During his visit, Nadda will hold a core committee meeting of the party's West Bengal unit and interact with several district-level party leaders. He will also meet members of the BJP Doctors' Cell.

Several organisational meetings are scheduled for January 8, during which he will take ground-level feedback from BJP workers and review preparations for the upcoming elections.

On January 9, Nadda will attend official meetings related to his Union ministry, party sources said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has stepped up its political and organisational activities in West Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

At 06:00 pm, he will participate in the Doctors Meet at Spring Club, Silver Spring Apartments, 5, NH-12, Tangra, Kolkata. Nadda will hold a meeting with the West Bengal BJP State Core team at 08:30 pm at the State BJP Office, 27 GN Block, Sector-5, Vidhan Nagar, Kolkata.

On the next day (January 9, 2026), the BJP chief will visit Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI), Kolkata, at 10:45 am. At 04:00 pm, Shri Nadda will inaugurate the Department of Radiation Oncology, Department of Trauma & Emergency Medicine, and the Pneumatic Tube System at AIIMS Kalyani, Dist. Nadia (West Bengal). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)