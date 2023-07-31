New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The total fund allocation in the current financial year for the restoration and conservation of centrally-protected monuments, including religious ones, in Uttar Pradesh is Rs 53.60 crore, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.

There are 743 centrally-protected monuments under the jurisdiction of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Uttar Pradesh, the minister said in his response to a query on the steps taken by the government for the protection and restoration of historical and religious monuments during the last three years in the state.

The ASI takes up the conservation and maintenance works of monuments as per their requirements and within available resources, he said.

Further, private security guards and CISF staff have been deployed at monuments for security and protection, he said, adding, "If any encroachment is noticed, legal action is initiated against the violators as per the provisions prescribed under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958."

A total of 321 private security personnel have been deployed at "centrally protected monuments/sites/museums in Uttar Pradesh during the last three years", according to data shared by the minister in his response.

In response to another query, he said, "During the last five years, five monuments/archaeological sites and remains have been declared as of national importance for protection and preservation."

