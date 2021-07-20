Chandigarh, Jul 20 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday approved Rs 658 crore for the Punjab Nirman Programme and also okayed Rs 22.50 crore for sports kit.

The government also okayed Rs 30 crore for open gyms.

The chief minister further said the Punjab Nirman Programme (PNP) funds will be utilised to ensure local area development in the state, according to the felt needs of people, thus ensuring seamless implementation of programmes through government bodies.

A spokesperson at the Chief Minister's Office said an indicative list of infrastructure works to be covered includes sanitation projects, houses for homeless, provision of drinking water facilities, toilets and additional rooms in government schools, street lighting and urban connectivity.

