New Delhi, December 12: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to regulate the appointment and service terms of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, was passed in the Upper House of Parliament with a voice vote. Jammu and Kashmir Bills Passed in Parliament: Rajya Sabha Passes Two J&K Bills on Reservation, Representation in Assembly

The bill, which was introduced in the House on August 10, seeks to replace the 1991 Act which did not have a clause related to the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners (ECs). Replying to the debate, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the new legislation has been necessitated as the earlier Act had certain weaknesses. Parliament Winter Session 2023: After Passage of Landmark Jammu and Kashmir Bills in RS, More Important Businesses Lined Up in Both Houses Today

He also rebutted Opposition allegations that the bill has been brought to circumvent a judgement of the Supreme Court related to the appointments of the CEC and the ECs. Rather, he said, it is in accordance with the direction of the apex court judgement and also to ensure the separation of power as enshrined in the Constitution.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)