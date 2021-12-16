New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid protests by some opposition party members.

Soon after the listed documents were tabled, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has not admitted notices by some members for suspension of scheduled business and take up their issues.

To this, some opposition members protested. The chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Among other reports and papers, the report of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 was also tabled in the House.

The proceedings of the House have been repeatedly obstructed following the suspension of the 12 Opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha on November 29 for the entire winter session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

The Opposition has described the suspension as "undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure" of the Upper House.

