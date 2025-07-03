New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The RSS on Thursday said it should not be attacked politically as it is a social organisation working for every section of the society and the progress of the country.

Replying to queries at a press conference held to brief reporters about a three-day meeting of 'prant pracharaks' beginning on Friday here, RSS national publicity and media department head Sunil Ambekar said the Sangh connects with the society through its workers at the grassroots level in an "organic manner".

"In the Sangh process, the entire society is in our sight. And this is the reason today the work of the Sangh is expanding nationwide, reaching every corner of the country," he said, when asked for his comment on critics often alleging that there is no space for members of the backward communities in the Sangh.

"So I think that while these questions are being discussed politically, the Sangh should be spared. It is connecting every section of society in its own way. People are joining it in every way. The Sangh can be understood only by looking at it from the perspective of the Sangh," he added.

People across all sections of the society, including those belonging to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBC), are associated with the Sangh as volunteers and office-bearers, fulfilling assigned responsibilities, an RSS functionary said.

"There is no discrimination on the lines of caste or community in the RSS," he added.

Ambekar said that a large number of people are connecting with RSS due to "positive topics" that it has taken up, like the transformation of society, taking the country on the path of progress.

"A lot of people are connecting with these topics of the country's self-respect and are also supporting it. The support we are getting for our work has definitely made many things clear about how people view this issue or the Sangh," he added.

