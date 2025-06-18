Hamirpur (HP), Jun 18 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat advised young activists attending the organisation's first-year training camp here to work for the well-being of the masses and to protect the Hindu dharma, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Bhagwat, who spent four days at Tipper in Barsar, Hamirpur district, took part in the 21-day first-year training camp of the RSS and interacted with the trainees. He left for Delhi via Una on Wednesday.

Addressing the trainees, Bhagwat exhorted the philosophy of RSS, which was founded in 1925 and will complete 100 years of existence this year. The centenary celebrations will be held on Dussehra (Vijayadashami) on October 2, the spokesperson said.

As many as 212 youngsters are participating in the camp that began on May 30 and would conclude on June 19.

All India Joint Secretary of RSS media wing, Pradeep Joshi, would be the chief guest at the closing day function.

