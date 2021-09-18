Udaipur, Sep 18 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday held discussions with volunteers of the organisation's Chittor Prant (region) in Udaipur.

On the second day of his three-day stay in Udaipur, he gave guidance to the main volunteers of the Chittor Prant about the works of the organisation.

Also Read | Preparing for Physics Exams? Take a Look at Class 12 MCQ Physics Sample Paper for Term 1 Boards To Score Maximum Marks.

The prant covers Banswara, Dungarpur, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Kota, Bundi, Baran and Jhalawar districts, according to a statement.

On the third-day of his visit on Sunday, Bhagwat will hold dialogues with intellectuals of Udaipur.

Also Read | World Marrow Donors’ Day 2021: Apollo Hospital in Delhi Launches Revamped Bone Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapy Unit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)