Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday reached Hindaun city of Rajasthan's Karauli district for a six-day visit to the state.

He reached Hindaun from New Delhi by train and was welcomed by RSS functionaries at the railway station, sources said.

Kshetra Sanghchalak Ramesh Agrawal said Bhagwat will be present at a training camp of RSS volunteers below the age of 40 till June 7.

He will be in Udaipur on June 8 and 9 for another camp for volunteers of above 40 years.

